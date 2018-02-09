Updated: Traffic cleras on M62 motorway in West Yorkshire after vehicle breaks down

Motorists faced delays on the M62 in West Yorkshire after a vehicle broke down.

Highways England said the crash, on the eastbound carriageway between junction 22 at Ripponden and junction 23 at Huddersfield, happened at about 5.30pm today (Friday).

One lane was now closed on the stretch of motorway after a vehicle was involved in a collision.

The rear wheels of the vehicle have buckled following the crash, and traffic officers cannot currently clear it from the road.

The delays were cleared by 6.15pm.