Video: Big name retailers have already signed up for £160m retail park off M62

SITE preparation works will start later this year on a £160m retail park off the M62 near Castleford, which developers claim will create as many as 2,000 jobs.

Developers Lateral Property Group have given the scheme, which was known as Five Towns Park, a new name, Axiom, and revealed that it will open in 2021.

The “next generation” scheme is set to include a retail park, country park and a new 10,000-capacity community Castleford Tigers stadium on land next to junction 32 of the M62 in Glasshoughton,

Lateral, as well as fellow developer Highgrove Group Plc, revealed the re-brand with a new project website and marketing video, featuring fresh images of the scheme and confirming that M&S, Primark, Next and Boots had already signed up. Philip Lunn, co-founder of Lateral, said they felt Axiom “was a better reflection of the scheme’s ambitions” and it would work better with the adjacent indoor snow centre Xscape “to create an instantly recognisable brand which would appeal to families across the region.”

The 106-acre site will host 75 retail, restaurant and leisure units, and 3,000 car parking spaces.

Developers say the two and a half years it will take to build will support 1,100 construction jobs and more than 2,000 jobs when it is open.

Jobs ranging from managerial through to shop assistants will be “delivered to local people” through “specialist training academies and programmes.”

It is the first time since last May that Lateral has spoken about the scheme, which received planning permission from Wakefield Council in February 2015.

They say in the past year it has taken a major step forward, and have acquired the site, as well as loan funding from Leeds City Region’s Revolving Investment Fund.

The size of the loan has not been disclosed.