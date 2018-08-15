Virgin Media announces inflation-busting price rise for TV and broadband customers

Prices are set to rise for the majority of Virgin Media TV, broadband and home phone customers.

Starting on Thursday, Virgin Media is writing to its cable customers (broadband, TV and fixed-line phone) to let them know of changes to their pricing.

Prices will increase by between £2 and £4, which is a 4.5% increase. By comparison, the current inflation rate is 2.5%.

The increase will take effect on October or November bills.

How will your Virgin TV and broadband prices change?

Virgin Media says:

Prices for the significant majority of customers will increase between £2.00 and £4.00. The average increase is £2.20 (ex VAT) - which equates to around 7p a day.