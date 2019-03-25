West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are recruiting on-call firefighters - here's how to apply

Have you ever thought of becoming a firefighter?

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are recruiting in 10 West Yorkshire towns, including Featherstone.

They are also recruiting at Holmfirth, Ilkley, Meltham, Mirfield, Mytholmroyd, Otley, Silsden, Skelmanthorpe and Slaithwaite.

On-call firefighters are usually required to commit to between 50 hours (minimum) and 120 hours (maximum) per week in order to fulfil the duties of the on-call stations.

You can find out more about what is involved by clicking here.

So, do you fit the requirements? This is what they say you will need:

Location:

You need to live and/or work within one mile of the fire station you wish to work at, or be able to get there within five minutes of receiving an emergency call, travelling at normal road speed.

Age/Nationality:

You need to be 18 years old or over on the start of employment and be eligible to work in the UK.

Criminal convictions:

A criminal conviction will not necessarily prevent you from being employed by the fire service, but it will depend on the type/relevance of offence.

Driving Licence:

A full UK driving licence is normally required on completion of application.

Qualifications:

You are required to hold literacy and numeracy Level 2 qualifications. If you do not hold these or cannot provide evidence you will be required to complete an online test.

Fitness:

Higher-than-average levels of strength, endurance and aerobic fitness are essential.

Availability:

Be able to maintain contractual hours to provide cover during hours that are specific to the stations requirements.

To find our more and apply, click here.