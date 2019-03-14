Work starts on new £6m link road that will benefit commuters and bring employment

Work has started on the £6 million link road in Castleford that will help to improve commuting times, and open up land for new housing, business and employment opportunities.

The Glass Houghton Southern Link Road will connect Whistler Drive to Bruce Smeaton Way at the Cutsyke Road roundabout.

The project was designed to provide a more direct route to the leisure and retail areas of the town from Wakefield and Normanton, reduce congestion, improve air quality and offer a more sustainable transport route for buses, cyclists and pedestrians.

It also includes the creation of a wetland, planting of ‘bee-friendly’ wildflowers and a much improved bridleway at Flass Lane.

Coun Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council said: “This is a win-win for so many people as it opens up the potential for job opportunities, new housing and reduce commuting times.”

The road is being funded by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority through the West Yorkshire Transport Fund.

Coun Kim Groves, chair of West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said: “By reducing congestion, this new link road will contribute to the ongoing growth of Glass Houghton and Castleford by supporting economic development and the construction of new, much-needed housing.

“It will also help make local bus services more reliable and as a result more attractive, as well as improving local air quality and making to providing better facilities for people who cycle and pedestrians.”

The road, which passes along the periphery of a development area that has the potential for up to 1,300 new homes, 3,200 new regular jobs and 1,000 construction jobs.

The road is expected to be opened to traffic in early 2020.