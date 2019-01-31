Butchers shop that was rescued from administration finally closes

A butchers shop that was the only store in the district saved from closure by its company last year has now closed, with bosses saying it was no longer financially viable.

Crawshaws shut outlets in Wakefield’s Ridings centre and on Castleford’s Carlton Street last year when the company was hit by major financial difficulties.

The only store to have survived the cull was Pontefract’s - a newly-opened ‘fresh meat factory shop’ on Stuart Road. However, it closed on Monday.

A statement from Loughanure Ltd, which bought company out in November, reads: “After a review of the business needs, the company has concluded that the Pontefract store is not financially viable going forward and as such a decision to close the store with immediate effect.

“The company is sorry that they have had to make this difficult decision and will do our utmost to support affected employees in securing new employment.”

The company would not confirm how many people had been made redundant. Based in South Yorkshire, Crawhaws started in the 1950s and up until last year had 54 stores operating across the North of England and the Midlands.

The company was put into administration in November after a pre-tax loss of £1.7 million.

As a result, 35 stores were shut almost immediately with the loss of more than 300 jobs.

However, 240 were saved, including Pontefract after a £1.4m rescue package was put together by Loughanure Ltd.