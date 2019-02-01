Cabinet member breaks pelvis after slipping on black ice

A senior councillor is out of action for up to four months after he slipped on black ice and broke his pelvis.

Coun Les Shaw, Cabinet member for corporate services, is awaiting an operation on the injury, which he suffered last week.

The injury, which was revealed at a full Wakefield Council meeting on Wednesday, prompted several goodwill messages from both sides of the chamber.

Council leader Peter Box said his colleague, who represents the Airedale and Ferry Fryston ward, was in a "bad way".

He told colleagues: "The break is sadly worse than we thought.

"I spoke to Les on Sunday and he was hoping then to have his operation on Sunday afternoon.

"Unfortunately, time didn't allow that to happen. He was then hoping to have it yesterday (Tuesday), and I've been informed today that that didn't happen either.

"He's expected to be out of action for about four months.

"We're not sure yet when his operation will take place."

Coun Shaw's Cabinet deputy, Michael Graham, will take his place while he recovers.

Conservative councillor Margaret Holwell added her commiserations, saying: "I'm sorry that it's obviously more serious than we first thought, though it sounded very unpleasant at the time.

"Clearly he's going to be ill for quite some time, and I'd just like to send him my best wishes."