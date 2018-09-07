Cafe on lake closes down following row with pub

A cafe owner says he had to close down his Newmillerdam business after a dispute with a neighbouring pub.

Jon Coxon “fell in love” with the Lakeside Cafe on Barnsley Road and ran it with his family for five years.

And after the cafe’s final day of trading, on Sunday, Mr Coxon said: “We had so many people supporting us, saying goodbye, and wishing us luck in the future.

“We were well loved. The place itself was so intimate.

“It became part of people’s lives to have a walk around the lake and then go to the cafe.

“We received something like 3,800 comments supporting us on Facebook.

“It was overwhelming and almost unheard of. I’d like to say ‘thank you so much’ to our customers for all their support.”

Mr Coxon said the cafe had been in dispute with the neighbouring Dam Inn pub over a patch of land in between the two buildings.

The Dam Inn is owned by Stonegate Pub Company, which has hundreds of pubs and bars in the UK, including the Yates’s, Walkabout, and Slug and Lettuce chains.

A spokesman for the Dam Inn said: “We have tried to reach a compromise with the owner of the café regarding the tables situated on our land but understand he is now closing the business and moving on.”

Announcing the closure on Facebook, Mr Coxon said: “We have worked 24/7 and made lots of family sacrifices to make Lakeside Cafe as successful as it has been.

“We would like to apologise to our loyal customers who have supported us from day one.

“We cannot thank you enough for your support and love.

“We would also like to thank the staff over the five years, who have made Lakeside what it was, with their hard work and dedication.

“We will all be forever grateful for what you have helped us achieve and hope we will have your continued support going forward.”

He said anyone with a booking would be contacted.

The Lakeside was voted third in 2018’s Wakefield Express Cafe of the Year.