Dogs of all shapes and sizes are needed for a canine blood donation session at Paragon Veterinary Referrals.

The pet blood bank saves pets’ lives every week.

Suitable dogs will be healthy, fully-vaccinated and over 25kg.

They should be between the ages of one and eight, and should not have a history of heart disease, seizures or fainting.

Email blooddonors@calder vets.co.uk for further details.