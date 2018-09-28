Call for traffic calming on main road after horrific fatal crash

VILLAGERS are calling for traffic calming measures on the main road through Kirkhamgate after a horrific crash left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Ali Ahmed was the front seat passenger in a silver VW Golf that hit a second, parked, Volkswagen Golf on Batley Road on Sunday September 9.

The car then collided with a tractor travelling in the opposite direction before hitting a wall.

Residents said it was only a matter of time before another tragedy happened.

Janet Wilsher, chairwoman of the Kirkhamgate Community Association, said: “We have been raising the question of road safety with the council for the past 20 years.

“I’ve looked back over the minutes of the meetings we have held in that period of time and road safety has made up about a third of what we have discussed.

“There have been several other accidents on this stretch of road that were very lucky near misses and only at the September Community Association meeting there was a comment that someone was going to be killed.

“Sadly that proved to be true.”

A meeting to improve the safety of Kirkhamgate highways has been called by residents in response to the tragedy.

Mrs Wilsher said: “There can be some difference of opinion about what can be done, but I think speed cameras would make a difference. People take speed limits seriously if they think they will be fined. But we hope councillors and police can help advise us of the best way to deal with the problem.”

The meeting will take place on October 2 at Kirkhamgate Village Hall, where Neighbourhood Policing Team representative Paul Dix will attend.

Mr Ahmed, from Thornhill Lees, was fatally injured in the collision and the driver of the car, a 27-year-old man, suffered serious injuries.

The tractor driver was not injured.

An inquest into Mr Ahmed’s death opened in Wakefield last week.