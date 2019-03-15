Can Monopoly pub game pass ‘Go’ for Pontefract?

It’s one of the world’s most famous games, but hopes are high that Pontefract’s pubs could be collecting £200 as they pass ‘Go’.

For a light-hearted gag, Myles Linden mocked up a Monopoly board with a difference - swapping the streets of London for Pontefract’s watering holes.

Collect �200: The board game is made up of pubs.

And after posting the pictures on Facebook, it received such a huge response that the 39-year-old is now wanting to pitch the idea to Monopoly manufacturer, Hasbro.

He hopes that, if successful, any additional proceeds from the game would go to the Prince of Wales Hospice.

Myles explained: “I was bit overwhelmed and surprised with the response because it started out as a joke. I just did it on Microsoft Paint and put it online.

“I used to work at the Counting House and have worked around most of the pubs in Pontefract so I got to know them quite well. I’m currently working on the Chance card and the Community Chest!”

The board game, created by Parker Brothers in America and in the 1930s and was manufactured under licence by Leeds-based company, Waddingtons - whose Myles’ father used to work for.

The game involves players moving around the board, buying and selling property, with the streets becoming increasingly more expensive.

On Myles’ board, The Tap & Barrel pub would be the most sought after, with Golden Ball providing the best value for money.

Big Fellas nightclub replaces Pentonville jail, the town’s sweet manufacturers takes the water works and electric company, and the trains stations are replaced by local taxi firms.

Myles added: “I’ve tried to juggle them about and not upset anybody about where they are on the board, but I’ve explained it to them and they think it’s a good idea.”

The Express made an unsuccessful attempt to contact Hasbro for a reaction before going to print.