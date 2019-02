Wakefield Police is appealing for help in reuniting this war medal with its rightful owner.

It was retrieved by Leeds Inner South NPT but it is believed its owner may be from the Wakefield area.

Comments on a post from Facebook say they believe it to be a World War One Victory medal.

If you are the owner, call 101 and quote 'P03254175' and provide the information etched on the side as well as your contact details.