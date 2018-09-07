Capacity at new Castleford Tigers stadium to increase

Capacity could be increased at the proposed new Castleford Tigers’ stadium.

Plans have been approved by Wakefield Council for the ground, which would be located at the Axiom retail development next to Junction 32 of the M62, to increase its capacity from 10,000 to 10,245.

In the application, planning officers said: “The minor increase in the capacity of the stadium offers a benefit to Castleford Tigers by allowing the sale of a small number of additional tickets. This can be achieved with no additional impacts on the highway network.”

The plans would either involve the removal of seats in the west stand, or reducing the standing capacity of the north, east or south stands.

Proposals for the ground were granted planning permission in 2015. More than 2,000 jobs are expected to be created as part of the Axiom development, which will also include around 75 retail, restaurant and leisure units.