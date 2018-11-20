Car crashed through garden wall in Wakefield

A CAR crashed through a garden wall in one of two accidents police dealt with in Wakefield last night.

The silver Hyundai i30 car demolished the garden wall outside a bungalow on Horbury Road just after 7pm on Monday (Nov 19).

Police said no-one was injured.

And a two car crash caused traffic delays on Barnsley Road at Sandal, Wakefield.

A mini and a Nissan Micra were involved in collision on Barnsley Road at its junction with Pledwick Lane just after 8.30pm.

The road was blocked while police dealt with the incident. No-one was injured.

The Nissan Micra involved in the crash on Barnsley Road, Wakefield.'Photo: West Yorkshire Police RPU