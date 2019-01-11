Car dealers Aston Barclay poised to open Wakefield site

A car auctioneers which is relocating 90 jobs to Wakefield is preparing to open its new base.

Aston Barclay has developed an 18 acre site at Photon Park near Normanton, and will start vehicle trading on Monday, January 28.

The company, which has five branches across the UK, is closing its south Leeds base and moving the 40 staff from there to the new premises.

The remaining 50 vacancies will be filled by workers from two smaller car dealing firms, which have recently been taken over by Aston Barclay.

The land at Photon Park taken over by the dealers was originally earmarked for local firm Harvard Engineering, but was never used and has laid empty since 2015.

The company intends to host 15 auctions a months from the base and says it will have the capacity to sell 50,000 vehicles a year.

CEO Neil Hodson said that it would be a unique place to do business.

"Wakefield is a game-changer for the remarketing sector and there is no other auction facility like it in Europe.

"We have created a five-star, dynamic environment filled with new technology which will be a great working environment for our buyers, vendors and colleagues alike."

The arrival of Aston Barclay was welcomed by the community after it was given planning permission for the venture last year.

Back then, Normanton councillor David Dagger said: "I am delighted to hear about Aston Barclay’s proposed move to Photon Park. The building, whilst impressive has stood idle for approximately two years.

"The skilled jobs will be a welcomed addition to Normanton and the Wakefield district.”

The move means Wakefield will be the company's only base in the north of England, with their other branches located in Derby, Wiltshire, Shropshire and Essex.