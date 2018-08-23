Carleton High School achieves top GCSE grades

Carleton High School is celebrating a string of GCSE success stories.

The academy is celebrating a bumper crop of top grades, with pupils earning 12 GCSEs at grade 9 in English alone.

Thisuri Perera, Megan Green, Kayleigh Willoughby, Demi Moore, Jack Purchon, Henry Cobb and Toby Hill celebrate their top grades.

Top pupils included Tamsin Ederies, who earned seven results at grade 9, Kayleigh Willoughby who received five GCSEs at grade 9 and Wendy Okach, whose hard work paid off in the form of four top grades.

The school praised the “dogged determination” of their pupils.

Jo Cross, acting head of the school, said: “We’re incredibly proud of all our students and delighted that they have reaped the rewards of consistent hard work. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

Executive Director of Pontefract Academies Trust James Franklin Smith said: “I am absolutely delighted with today’s results and would like to take this opportunity to thank all our students and staff.

“As a trust we are on a journey of improvement and I’m confident that we will be able to continue to build and improve on the positives.”