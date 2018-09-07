Carlie wins ‘Star Teacher’ contest

A Primary school educator was overwhelmed to win a ‘Star Teacher’ award.

Reception teacher Carlie Williams, from Halfpenny Lane Primary School in Pontefract, won a Facebook competition by Castleford Shopping Centre Junction 32. Followers were asked to nominate a teacher that they would like to thank.

The competition received more than 80 comments, with Miss Williams receiving the most nominations. Her prize was a bouquet of flowers and a £100 voucher.

Miss Williams said: “It was such a lovely surprise and has made my summer.

“It’s so touching and thoughtful that I’ve been nominated by parents for this award. I’m in the process of buying my first house so this voucher will be a great help when I start furnishing it.”

James Parkinson, head of school at Halfpenny Lane, said the staff were very proud of Miss Williams, who has helped children overcome educational challenges.

He added: “We were delighted when we heard that Miss Williams had won this award.

“Miss Williams is a valued member of our team and it was fantastic to hear parents talking about how she has moved mountains to ensure their children made progress to overcome learning barriers. We’re very proud and hope she had a well deserved break before starting back in September.”

Halfpenny Lane Primary school is one of eight members of the Pontefract Academies Trust, a multi-academy trust educating around 3,500 young people in Pontefract.