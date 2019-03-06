Cars using bus lanes a 'serious problem'

Cars being driven in bus lanes are causing "serious problems" in part of the Wakefield district, the council's leader has complained.

Councillor Peter Box claimed he'd seen several drivers using the areas designated for buses around the Heath Common area of the city on Tuesday morning.

Drivers caught using bus lanes can be issued with fines.

He said he believed they were doing so illegally and asked his own portfolio holder for transport to look at the issue.

Most bus lanes are only active at certain times of the day in a bid to reduce congestion and keep public transport flowing freely.

Drivers caught using them can be handed a fine.

Speaking to Councillor Matthew Morley at a Cabinet meeting, Coun Box said: "I was on the bus this morning coming over Heath Common, and it's a serious point this, can you stop all those cars going into the bus lane please?

He added: "It's happening more and more. The buses cannot get into that bus lane, and it's causing some serious problems."

He added that he witnessed the problem at about 8.20am, and believed the bus lane was operational at that time.

In response, Coun Morley said: "I'll have our snoop patrollers patrolling at that time.

"I know there is an operational period on that bus lane so I'll check that."