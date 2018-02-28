Castle closed, council meeting postponed and bin collections delayed as snow causes chaos

Councillors were due to meet today to discuss Wakefield's budget for the coming year.

But the meeting has been cancelled and re-arranged due to snow.

Wakefield Council said on Twitter that it will now take place on Friday, March 9 at 11am.

Meanwhile, the authority has also warned that the adverse weather is leading to delays with bin collections.

It said: "The snow is making some roads inaccessible. If you are due a collection today, please leave your bins out as normal, and we will collect it as soon as possible. There is no need to report it as a missed collection."

Pontefract Castle has been forced to close, with staff saying it is "too dangerous under foot".

And Wakefield Adult Education Service will suspend all of its courses at Manygates, the Chesneys Centre and the Five Towns Centre from 1pm, for the rest of the day as a result of the weather.

The council said gritting teams had been working through the night and this morning on priority routes.