Dinosaurs and Stormtroopers will be sharing a room with Daleks and pirates when Castleford Comic Con returns to the town for the second year.

The headline attraction gives a nod to the new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, with a full-sized T-Rex and toilet scene, based on the first Jurassic Park film.

Families will be able to sit on the throne and pose for a picture to take home as a souvenir.

Flame, the life-sized animatronic fully-manned dragon, will be breathing smoke as he walks around the venue, and nature lovers will enjoy holding and flying real Macaw parrots and meeting their pirate handlers while Star Wars fans can take part in lightsaber training classes on stage, and meet the East Midlands Garrison’s imperial troop of stormtroopers.

The Super Heroes Cosplay Group will return with the Marvel and DC characters, including Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as display scenes, such as an Aliens egg and facehugger attraction.

Games fans can take advantage of the Virtual Reality and PlayStation suite, with VR escape room challenges and Star Wars X-Wing craft flying experiences, and there will be a talk on stage from real life paranormal investigators, Lead Paranormal.

Children will be entertained by the magic show, and Tom Tricks the Guinness World Record Holder will be making free balloon models all day. There will also be face painting, safe target practice, daleks, an dragon and ice-cave, Lego-style brick play and a huge Mr Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

The event will take place at Castleford Civic Centre from 11am on Saturday, July 7. Tickets are £5 for adults and £3 for children, or £6 per person for early entry at 10am.

For more information or to buy tickets, search for Castleford Comic Con on Facebook, or visit www.savagebeastonline.co.uk/castleford