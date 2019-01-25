Castleford motorcyclist died of his injuries following collision

A motorcyclist died after he was involved in a collision on a Castleford street.

Gareth Lacy, 29, died of his injuries after he was involved in the collision earlier this month.

My Lacy, of College Grove, Castleford, had been riding his green Kawasaki motorcycle on Lumley Street, Castleford, on Sunday, January 6, when he was involved in a collision with a blue Vauxhall Zafira.

Despite attempts to save his life, Mr Lacy, a cavity wall insulator, died at the scene just before 6pm.

Opening the inquest at Wakefield Coroner’s Court, Area Coroner Jonathan Leach said: “Attempts were made to save Mr Lacy’s life at the scene, but regretfully were unsuccessful.”

Mr Leach adjourned the hearing pending the outcome of further investigation.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who saw either of the vehicles driving in the area prior to the collision to contact police.

Officers in the Major Collision Enquiry Team would also like to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of the incident or of the moments prior to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1253 of 06/01.