Castleford’s Xscape to get £2m birthday makeover

Yorkshire’s biggest indoor visitor attraction, built on the site of a former colliery, is set to celebrate its 15th birthday this month, with a multi-million pound makeover.

Xscape at Castleford will benefit from a mall revamp worth about £2m and with works set to start next year.

READ: This is what Leeds’ two new hospitals could look like as £450m plan is revealed today

The programme will see new flooring, ceilings, lighting, lift cladding and signage on the centre’s frontage which has become a familiar fixture for the millions of commuters driving up and down the M62.

In 2003, Xscape opened on what was the site of Glasshoughton Colliery, the pit having closed 15 years prior to that, at a cost of £56m and on a footprint that is equivalent to six football pitches.

Since opening it has seen 53.3m visitors through its doors, who come to ski on real snow, trampoline, climb, simulate flying while attached to a harness and cable in the roof space, play golf, watch films and dine.

Staff figures, now at 700, are at an all time high and this year four new activities were added to the site, including the UK’s highest and Yorkshire’s first sky coaster, urban climbing, virtual reality lounge and escape room.

READ: Wakefield’s Conservative group has called for the council’s long-serving leader Peter Box to stand down.

The attraction also says more than half a million people have bounced at Gravity Trampoline Park and there are around 2,000 tonnes of snow in place every day at Snozone.

Xscape Yorkshire’s general manager Jason Warren said: “We’re proud of where we are today and to be able to offer a place to escape from everyday life to a day of pure fun.

“The Xscape offer continues to diversify to the benefit of the Yorkshire tourism economy, the local area and the people who work and visit here.

“The proposed mall refurbishment will help to further enhance our customers’ experience and we cannot wait to get started on this next phase.”

READ: ‘Severe disruption’ hit Pinderfields Hospital after norovirus outbreaks

Xscape is owned by Landsec and Julie Garsden, Portfolio Manager, added: “When we took over the scheme we saw its potential and since then we’ve seen Xscape Yorkshire grow and flourish even further. New lettings, improved visitor experience and a new brand have put the site in great shape. The mall works will cement Xscape as a major destination.”