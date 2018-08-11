Castleford site a driving force in TV ad

A Castleford car retailer is at the heart of a new national TV advertising campaign.

Motorpoint has created a new commercial for the first time in almost two years which will run across various TV channels throughout August and early September.

It will also be aired at peak time spots around Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Filmed at the Motorpoint Castleford site, the advert showcases the every day ‘superhuman’ efforts put in by the Motorpoint staff to deliver the company’s service.

The ad features Telekinesis Woman and X-Ray Man as the team helps customers find their ideal car.

Mark Carpenter, managing director of Motorpoint, said: “We are extremely excited to be back on TV with our brand new commercial.

“The strapline ‘We put the Super into Car Supermarket’ sums up our advert perfectly and confirms Motorpoint as the place to go for excellent customer service and a great choice of nearly new cars in the UK.”

Visit https://youtu.be/KPCcX52dH2s to watch the advert.