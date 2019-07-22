Castleford voted one of the worst places to live in England - but what do you think?

A website that asks people to vote on which are worst places in England to live says Castleford is in the top ten.

A new poll by review website iLiveHere has placed our town at number 8.

More than 42,000 people voted in this year's poll.

And top of the list was Peterborough, in Cambridgeshire, where one reviewer described the locals as "without doubt some of the most aggressive, miserable, backwards, negative people I have ever come across".

Last year, dozens of our readers leapt to Castleford's defence after it secured a place at number six on the list.

But we want you to tell us all the things that make this town great.

Tell us what you think on Twitter and Facebook for a chance to be featured in this week's paper.