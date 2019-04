A woman charged over the death of a baby has been bailed to appear in court again next month.

Sarah Higgins, of Hillcrest Avenue, Townville, is charged with the manslaughter of 10-month-old Skyla Giller.

The youngster was found unresponsive at an address in Skelmanthorpe in August 2017.

She died in hospital two days later.

The 41-year-old appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Friday for a brief hearing, and is scheduled to appear at Leeds Crown Court on May 10.