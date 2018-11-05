Castleford woman missing since Thursday

Police say they are concerned about a woman from Castleford who has been missing since Thursday.

Lesley Jewell, 68, was last seen at Hope Centre, Trinity Church, Powell Street, Castleford, at 10.15am on Thursday, November 1.

She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, of medium build, with short, grey hair. She was wearing a dark green Parka jacket when she was last seen.

Anyone who has information about her current whereabouts is asked to call police via 101, quoting log 1781 of 01/11. Information can also be given via the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.