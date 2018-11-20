CCTV helps catch man performing sex act in Wakefield city centre

A sex offender, alleged drug dealers and a man suspected of being involved in a £27,000 burglary have all been arrested after being caught on CCTV in Wakefield.

A driver found with a sword in his car was also among 11 people to have been detained by police in the last month after being spotted by camera operators.

A driver with a sword in his car was apprehended outside Lightwaves Leisure Centre.

Police arrested one man, who was performing a sex act and urinating in Wakefield's cathedral precinct around midnight, after operators recognised him from a previous incident.

In another incident, a man was found with a sword and a combat knife in his car after he parked outside the Lightwaves Leisure Centre near the city centre.

The vehicle had been picked up a number plate detector and was linked to an earlier report of someone being threatened with a knife.

A total of four suspected drug dealers have been caught using CCTV since the middle of October, including a cyclist who was seen delivering substances to a drop-off point in Castleford town centre on his mountain bike.

Police in Wakefield were also praised after the district's cameras helped track people who were suspected of committing a huge burglary in the north east.

The details were revealed in a report by Councillor Maureen Cummings, Wakefield's portfolio holder for communities and environment.

The report said: "Wakefield CCTV worked very closely with Durham Police helping them track and arrest suspects for a £27,000 distraction burglary that took place in the north east area.

"CCTV picked up a van containing the suspects after it tripped automatic number plate reading (ANPR) cameras in our area.

"The van was followed closely for a considerable time leading to one arrest plus the recovery of the van which was stolen.

"The operator also passed on some excellent local knowledge which will hopefully help police with their enquiries."