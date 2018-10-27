CCTV issued of suspect following assault in Pontefract

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault in Pontefract.

In the incident in July, a 25-year-old man was approached by another man and assaulted on the Market Place, close to the Red Lion pub.

He fell over and was knocked unconscious, suffering a broken jaw and cuts to his head.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident happened on Saturday July 7.

Anyone who recognises the image should call police on 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.