Celebrating women in leadership

Leeds Beckett University held a seminar on the theme of 'Women in Leadership' at its Wakefield centre.

Further events took place throughout the week in Halifax and Leeds.

The events were supported and sponsored by Ad:venture and mark the closing of this year’s annual Innovation Network series.

The Wakefield breakfast seminar featured speakers Merran McCrae, chief executive of Wakefield Council, Zainah Khan chief executive of Chakra Corporate, Dorothy Monekosso, director of research at Leeds Beckett, and Emma Mugi-Turkington from philanthropic organisation the Face of Kenya.

A spokeawoman for Leeds Beckett said: "Each of the inspiring talks covered personal career paths and barriers faced in order to reach roles within leadership.

"The key theme running through the seminar in Wakefield was the importance of mentoring and surrounding yourself with a group of positive peers."

The first event was at the Business Centre in Halifax.

There were talks from Helen Darlington CEO of marketing agency Woven, Nicola Chance-Thompson CEO of the Piece Hall and Mayoress of Calderdale, and Emma Mugi-Turkington a face of Kenya Global Ambassador and trainer in training. Each of the speakers ran through their personal career journeys before addressing the importance of equality for women in leadership roles.