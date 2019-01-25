Celebrations for seamstress Marion’s 100th

A former seamstress celebrated her 100th birthday with a family party this week.

Marion Swain celebrated the centenary of her birth on Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

South Kirkby born and bred, she was one of 11 children to Elizabeth and Arthur Sutcliffe.

During the Second World War, she worked at a munitions factory in Leeds, one of thousands of women who entered work to support the war effort.

In 1945, she married George William Swain, a local man who had worked as a miner since the age of 14.

The newlyweds moved to Hemsworth, where they welcomed their first son, Arthur, in 1947.

Arthur, now 72, said: “Mum was a quiet person, but she was a really good singer, she would just break into song.

“She used to sing at Butlins and won competitions singing, all music from the 40s and 50s.”

Although she didn’t work full time after marrying, Mrs Swain assisted with alterations at Kay’s Boutique, in South Elmsall.

Arthur said: “My mum was an extremely good self-trained seamstress.

“She sewed for a local shop, did all the alterations and repairs.

“She could make anything fit, she would take a pantsuit and make it fit anyone. She was very good at that.”

Mrs Swain was a talented home baker, and also worked with a friend to organise a weekly dance at a hall in Hemsworth, where the pair raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

In 1949, Marion and George welcomed their second son, Barry Swain.

The couple later became grandparents to three grandsons and a granddaughter, and Mrs Swain has since celebrated the arrival of seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs Swain celebrated her 100th birthday at a party attended by members of her family, held at her home in Cudworth.