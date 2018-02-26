Change planned at Castleford Market after concern over empty stalls

Concerns about empty stalls have prompted proposals for a new layout for Castleford Market.

Wakefield Council has launched a consultation on the plans, which it says have been drawn up following concerns from traders and businesses about the look of vacant stalls.

The authority said the current layout had also been deemed as "restrictive" for shoppers and vehicle access.

It says it plans to improve the market place by changing the layout to form just a single line of stalls.

The proposals also include having 'gazebo-style' pitches and restricting stallholders from increasing the size of their plot.

Coun Denise Jeffery, the council's cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration, said: “Following feedback from market traders, we’d like to look at making some improvements to Castleford Market to make it an even better place to shop and work. Please take part in the consultation to let us know your thoughts on the proposals.”

People can view the proposals and have their say at www.wakefield.gov.uk/casmarket until Friday, March 9.

Questionnaires can also be completed at Castleford Market Hall and on the consultation stall at Castleford outdoor market.