Charity appeals for warm coats for those in need during freezing temperatures

A charity that aims to tackle poverty and support homeless and vulnerable people in our communities is appealing for supplies during the cold weather.

The Community Awareness Programme, also known as CAP Care, provides food, housing support, clothing, and advice and assistance to those in need across Wakefield.

The charity helps people of all ages, with a variety of different circumstances - from former servicemen to those who are homeless, people who have lost their jobs, suffered bereavements or whose family relationships have broken down.

It supports around 80 people each day.

Project manager Kevin Dobson said donations of clothing, toiletries and food items would be welcomed.

He said: "We are handing out warm coats at a rate of knots so those would be much appreciated, among all the 'normal' items too.

He said the charity had seen many people turn to its services over the past few days, during the wintry conditions.

"We have had a lot of people come to us," he said. "But to be fair not too many more than usual - the problems people face are pretty indiscriminate."