Charity football match set for return in memory of Leeds United fan

A celebrity charity football match that has raised thousands of pounds for two fans affected by cancer is set to return for a fourth year.

The now-annual game in Ossett, Wakefield, was first organised in 2015 in memory of Michael Kew, a Leeds United fan who died aged 40 following a battle with cancer.

Previous matches – which have featured the likes of Emmerdale stars, X-Factor contestants and ex-professional footballers – had raised money for worthy causes, including young Whites fan Toby Nye.

Organised by fellow Leeds fan and friend of Mr Kew, Darren Powell, from Wakefield, the match will take place on May 19 at Ossett Albion’s football ground.

His ‘Kew’s XI’ team will take on a team called Once Upon A Smile, assembled by actor Daniel Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle on ITV’s Emmerdale.

Mr Powell said: “We’re going to be back again for yet another big charity game, the fourth of its kind.

“There will be a packed fun day as well as the football.

“This year our Kew’s XI team have also had a brand new special kit donated and sponsored, which is amazing.”

The game will be raising money for Wakefield Hospice, Macmillan Cancer Support and Once Upon a Smile.

Mr Powell has raised more than £50,000 for charity since 2016 through his football matches and fundraisers in West Yorkshire.

Last year’s game raised more than £7,000 for charity.

Stars who featured included Emmerdale’s James Hooton and Anthony Quinlan, and former X-Factor contestants Jack Walton and Ellis Lacy.

Kick off for this year’s match at Ossett Albion’s football ground starts at 1pm.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £2 for children at the turnstiles.