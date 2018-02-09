Charity founder adds to his awards with national prize

The leading figure behind the successful Wakefield-based charity, Penny Appeal, has added another award to his growing collection.

Founder and chairman of the Wood Street organisation, Adeem Younis, was named the ‘Entrepreneur For Good’ at the NatWest Great British Entrepreneur Awards National Awards in London.

Mr Younis had already won two in the regional finals last year but now he has been named the best of 1,000 business leaders across Britain.

Previous winners have included David Buttress from Just Eat, Julie Deane from the Cambridge Satchel Company and James Watt from beer makers, Brewdog.

Mr Younis said “I am thrilled that we have been recognised nationally for the work that we do.

“To be given such a prominent award recognises the incredible effort of our diverse staff and dedicated volunteers at Penny Appeal.

“We’re humbled by the acknowledgement of our life-saving work, here in the UK and in over 30 countries across the world.”

As a 20-year-old student at Wakefield College in 2000, Mr Younis created his dating website for single Muslims, which he set up above a pizza shop on Westgate where he worked part time.

At a time when arranged marriages were commonplace, SingleMuslim.com became a pioneering business to help those wanting to break free from the normal traditions.

He then set up the humanitarian charity, Penny Appeal, in 2009 to provide life-saving providing food, water and medical supplies in crisis-hit countries.