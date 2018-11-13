Children celebrate harvest festival

Children from Airedale Infant School helped out the local community when they celebrated their annual harvest festival.

The pupils were joined by their parents and people from the surrounding community at Airedale Holy Cross Church last month.

The children sang songs throughout the service and the school’s student council handed over the many items of food that had been donated by the school’s families. The food went to Castleford Food Bank.

Emma Price, deputy school business manager, said: “Children, parents and adults walked down to the church, and thoroughly enjoyed the service together.

“All donations will be passed onto Castleford Food Bank to support people in the local community.

“The school was overwhelmed with the generosity of the donations received and would like to again thank everyone who contributed to this worthy cause.

“This fantastic afternoon was enjoyed by all, and allowed the children to support the local community.”