Children create castle artwork

Youngsters at Cherry Tree Academy in Pontefract have been getting creative and learning about the town’s heritage as part of a project with Barratt Homes.

The year five and six pupils were asked to design a piece of artwork to go on display at Barratt’s nearby Ashmeade Park development.

The final piece is a large 2D image of Pontefract Castle that features references to the town’s liquorice heritage, along with existing historical images.

The artwork has been photographed and is now being printed to an A1 size aluminium composite board, ready to be displayed at Ashmeade Park, which is off Cobblers Lane.

Matthew Eccles, assistant site manager at Ashmeade Park, visited the school, also on Cobblers Lane, to see the children working on the project ahead of its installation.

He said: “It was brilliant to visit Cherry Tree Academy and see the children have so much fun in their creative workshop.

“We are always very keen to work with the local community in which we build, and incorporate local heritage into our developments.”

Sarah Dealtry, year five teacher at Cherry Tree Academy, added: “The children really enjoyed creating their representation of Pontefract Castle. It was a great opportunity for them to use their imaginations and creativity whilst learning about the rich heritage of their local area. They can’t wait to see their artwork at the Barratt Homes development.”

