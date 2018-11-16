Pontefract's Karen Wright, who shot to fame as a contastant on The Great British Bake Off earlier this year, with Pudsey bear.

Children in Need 2018: Bake Off contestant joins fundraising in Wakefield

With just hours to go until the 2018 Children in Need appeal show, we asked our readers to send us photos of them doing their thing for Children in Need.

Can you spot any familiar faces below?

Lots of schools held Pudsey-themed fancy-dress days.
Lots of schools held Pudsey-themed fancy-dress days.
Buy a Photo
It was double trouble as one Pudsey fan posed with the bear himself.
It was double trouble as one Pudsey fan posed with the bear himself.
Buy a Photo
This little one was celebrating their first Children in Need
This little one was celebrating their first Children in Need
Buy a Photo
The classic Pudsey bear ears made an appearance too
The classic Pudsey bear ears made an appearance too
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3