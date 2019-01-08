Children’s charity needs walkers for Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge

A children’s charity is looking for people in Leeds who can take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge.

Caudwell Children is organising a team of walkers to raise vitals funds in support of disabled children and their families. The 25-mile trek, which includes a 5,200ft ascent of the craggy Pen-y-Ghen, Whernside and Ingleborough peaks, must be completed within 12 hours.

The ‘Summer Solstice’ Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge will take place on Saturday, June 22, the day after the longest day of the year.

Sarah Freeth, challenge and events manager at Caudwell Children, said people don’t have to be experienced trekkers to take part. She said: “Although some of the participants on our treks and climbs do have experience of such challenges many of those who take part don’t.

“As long as you have a reasonable level of fitness and can dig deep for a bit of extra grit and determination, it’s a perfectly achievable trek.

“It will take about 12 hours to complete the Yorkshire Three Peaks and it will be the experience of a lifetime.

“Not only that you’ll make new friends and the money raised from the challenge will help Caudwell Children to fund therapies, treatments, specialist equipment and short breaks to disabled children across the country.”

Registration costs £20 and there is a minimum sponsorship target of £150.

Visit www.caudwellchildren.com/fundraising-event/yorkshire-3-peaks-challenge for more information or to register for the challenge.