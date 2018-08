Plans have been approved to turn a Castleford pub into a children’s day centre.

The Smawthorpe Hotel on Smawthorpe Lane could now be converted but changes that require planning permission will not be made to the outside of the building.

Concerns were raised about an increase in traffic on the route but planning officers concluded the proposals would not adversely affect road safety.

The new day nursery would be allowed to be open from 7.30am to 6pm on Monday to Friday only.