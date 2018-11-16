Chippy of the Year: Our top chippy batters all the opposition

Mother Hubbard’s has been voted Wakefield Express’ Chip Shop of the Year for the second year in a row.

Over the past several weeks, Express readers have been given the chance to cast their vote for their favourite chippy.

Second place, Mandy's. Pictured are Alison Lowe and Deville.

And they have chosen Mother Hubbard’s again.

Celebrating their first place win for the second year in a row, the chip shop, on Horbury Road, thanked their customers for their continued support.

General manager Nusrat Ali said: “I’m really delighted to win for the second year in a row, and I’d like to thank the customers for their continued loyalty, we couldn’t do it without them.

“It shows that our customers believe in us.

Kirkhamgate Fish and Chips came third - pictured Joshua Ellis.

“Thank you for believing in us, and thank you to my staff as well for all their hard work.”

The winning chippy, which also has branches in Bradford, Halifax, Batley and Leeds, was praised for its customer service and quality food, which is cooked to order.

To pick the city’s favourite chippy, we asked our readers to tell us which shop made the fluffiest chips, served the best curry sauce, boasted the most original options or had the friendliest staff.

Readers voted on an initial list of 14 chip shops, which was gradually whittled down to the finalists.

Mandy’s Traditional Fish and Chips, on Market Street, Normanton, won second place.

Steven Creed, the store’s manager, said: “I’d like to say thanks to everybody that’s supported Mandy’s in the competition, we’re very grateful for everything that they’ve done for us.”

Mandy’s came in third place last year, but has its sights set on a higher prize in next year’s competition.

“Coming second was great,” said Steve, who has managed the chippy for three years.

He added: “But next year we’re going to aim for first place.”

In third place was Kirkhamgate Fisheries, on Batley Road, Kirkhamgate.

Manager Joshua Ellis, who has owned the shop since April, thanked his customers for their support.

“I didn’t expect it,” he said.

“I’m only a small shop, I’m not that established yet, I’m the only full-time member of staff. He added: “It means such a lot getting the votes from the village. I think it’s the consistency that makes us popular, it’s only me who runs the shop, so you’re always getting the same products.”