Christmas Jumper Day: Make the world better with a Christmas sweater

Save the Children’s seventh annual Christmas Jumper Day is taking place today (Friday) and we want to see your jumpers!

Flashing, festive knits will be sweeping the nation once again with schools, offices, homes, pigs, celebrities and football teams ditching their day-to-day dress and donning their daftest, most wonderful woollies for the annual fundraiser.

To get involved register at christmasjumperday.org, wear a woolly today, December 14, and donate £2 to Save the Children.

So, if you're putting on your festive jumper on this morning, send us a photo via our Facebook page or Twitter.

CELEBRITY SUPPORT

A whole host of celebrities have popped on a festive pullover to support the return of Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day including Holly Willoughby, Ferne Cotton, Shirley Ballas, Katie Piper, Kimberley Wyatt, Gary Kemp, Aston Merrygold, Binky Felstead, Georgia Toffolo, Myleene Klass, Fleur East, Joel Dommett, Vicky Pattison, Nicola Adams and Love Island’s Jack Fincham, Dani dyer, Dr Alex George, Josh Denzel Eyal Booker, Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay.

Sixteen celebrities also took on the Save the Children Christmas Jumper Challenge to see how many jumpers they could put on in 30 seconds!

THREE LITTLE PHILANTHRO-PIGS

Three miniature pigs from Kew Little Pigs have modelled their favourite festive knitwear to help make the world better with a sweater. Accessorised with bauble tinsel and miniature Santa hats, the pigs posed up a storm to promote the festive fundraiser. In celebration of the year of the pig in 2019, Kew Little Pigs have announced that 20% of each hour-long visit will be donated to Save the Children, from Christmas Jumper Day onwards.