A city centre road will be closed for the next month as work on the carriageway gets underway.

Northgate in Wakefield will shut between 7.30am and 4pm daily to allow a block paving to be laid on the carriageway.

The work, which started on Monday, will be carried out near to the junction with Upper York Street and Rishworth Street.

The work is expected to be finished by September 7, and in the meantime, traffic will be diverted down Rishworth Street, Wood Street and the Bull Ring.