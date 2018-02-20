'City centre roadworks are killing us off' warn Wakefield business owners

Business owners are warning that ongoing roadworks in Wakefield city centre are killing off their trade.

The owners, who run businesses in the Park Street and Kirkgate area, are fed up with the Kirkgate works, which began in April last year.

Jacqueline and Jeffrey Walpole, who have three businesses, say the street "looks like it is shut" and fears the works are driving away passing trade.

"The roadworks are killing us off," Mrs Walpole said. "I'm having to cash pensions and shares to keep the rent and bills paid.

"The road looks like it is closed. It has been dug up but not yet resurfaced and there's diggers and trucks across it."

They have suggested having 'businesses open as usual' or 'road open as usual' signs put in place to alert people.

The Express has contacted Wakefield Council, which is responsible for the roadworks, for comment.

The £6m scheme aims to improve the road layout for motorists and pedestrians.

It is due to be completed in 'late spring', the council said.

