City Tastes and Tipples: Penny sweets and chocolate heaven at cafe

When Carol Feather was a young girl she wanted to own a sweet shop.

And after 17 years in business, making her way through Morley Market, Wakefield Market and the Ridings, now she has her own.

Feather's, Wakefield.

Cafe and “chocolate factory” Feather’s, in Cross Square near Wakefield Cathedral, has all the trappings of a traditional British cafe – from cakes to full English breakfasts – but with a focus on classic sweets and homemade chocolate.

Tubs of sweets from yesteryear line the shelves alongside specially sculpted chocolate shoes and gift baskets.

It’s difficult not to think of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Carol said: “As soon I stepped in to the place I knew it was what we wanted.

“I wanted to get it as near to that classic idea of a sweet shop as I could.

“When I was five years old I wanted a sweet shop and this is what I have.

“We tried to make it ‘oldy worldy’ but with a bit of something new. It’s really family orientated. We have toys so the parents can have a nice coffee while their children play.

“And if you’re on your own it’s a place you can meet other people and get involved.”

Feather’s hosts chocolate workshops on Sundays for children and adults where visitors can learn how to make choclate bars, chocolate pizzas and chocolate shoes.

Customer Phil Lancaster, who had popped in for a morning coffee, said: “If you want to sit here and relax there’s no better environment I can think of.

“The chocolate is a special thing.”

Liz Lancaster said: “There’s no other place like it in Wakefield.

“I come in four mornings a week. Good company, good drinks and good food.”