City Tastes & Tipples: City serves up a taste of what it has to offer

The city’s first restaurant week was a roaring success, with deals and discounts on dozens of delicious meals being servered up.

Wakefield City Centre Restaurant Week, which ran from Saturday, September 1 to Friday, September 7, was organised by Wakefield BID and saw restaurants entice new and existing customers with deals starting from just £5.

Jenny Thompson, co-director of Qubana and Robatary, reported a “storming week” of excited customers.

She said: “It gave people a taste of what Wakefield city centre has to offer and hopefully that will give more people the appetite to return again and again.”

Wakefield BID launched the week to highlight the city’s wide variety of eateries.

Those who attended the week to shared their experiences online using the hashtag #TasteOfWakefield.

Offers from restaurants including Greek Delphi, British brasserie Iris, Mexican-themed Casa Loca, Thai-Vietnamese Têt and even Debenhams Restaurant drew dozens of customers from far and wide.

The menu for the week was viewed more than 5,000 times.

Elizabeth Murphy, Manager of Wakefield BID, said: “I’m delighted with the event and for me it was a real success. This has never been done before and our ambition is for it to grow year-on-year so it becomes a date in the diary for anyone who enjoys eating out.

“Initial feedback has been really positive and our campaign has raised awareness of the restaurants involved and of the city centre as a whole.”

The Express is backing Wakefield BID to improve the city centre.