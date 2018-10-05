City Tastes & Tipples: ‘Of all the joints in this city, we want to be best’

With a focus on families and a passion for fresh food, the city’s newest restaurant has a refreshingly authentic approach to food.

Jacobs, the latest addition to Trinity Walk’s selection of eateries, has one simple aim, according to Liam Wheeler of the new venture.

He said: “We want to be the best burger joint in Wakefield.”

The American-inspired restaurant opened last month and seems to be a hit.

The menu offers a variety of choices, from burgers and deep-cut crinkle fries to waffles and milkshakes.

Jacobs prides itself on providing only the highest quality of food.

Liam said: “Being independent and not part of a chain means all the guys are really passionate about what they’re doing.

“They created it, they want to bring quality food to Wakefield.

“Nothing is from frozen, it’s all freshly made in store. It’s very authentic food, very fresh.

“We spent months preparing to get the consistency of meat just right, we’re using only the best cuts.”

Staff say they have been “blown away” by the response to the restaurant, which strives to provide for any and all potential customers. It’s a very inclusive sort of environment,” Liam said. “We had a girl come in for her last meal before she went to university, but we’ve also had grandmothers, people in their 70s and 80s coming in for food.

“It’s a one off for a city like this, there’s nothing comparable in Wakefield. It’s the quality of food you expect in a big city.”

The restaurant is planning a children’s menu, which they hope to launch this year.

Something to try: The’ Raclette Burger is topped with melted Swiss raclette cheese,salad and cool mayo. For a vegetarian option, try the Ssshhhh ’burger’, a portobello mushroom with a cheese filling.

Address: Jacobs, Teall Passage, Wakefield WF1 4JT

Opening hours: Jacobs is open from 11am to 10pm, Monday to Thursday, and 11am to 11pm, Friday to Sunday.