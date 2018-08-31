City Tastes & Tipples: TeT’s tastes turn diners into regulars

If first impressions are anything to go by (which they usually are), it’s easy to be impressed by TeT.

The Vietnamese and Thai restaurant on Cross Square, which only opened in November, looks classy from the outset and is just as impressive inside with its dark marbled furniture and smoke-glass windows.

But while style goes so far, it’s substance is what keeps people coming back - and owner Linh Hoai Lethi says Friday and Saturday nights are now so popular you’d struggle to get in without booking.

Originally from Cam Lam in central Vietnam - Linh initially had Thai on the Square also on Cross Square, but wanted something more modern and a less ‘typical Asian restaurant’.

“I just always wanted to bring our food here for people to discover, and we have been very busy,” said the 32-year-old.

“We’re getting a lot of good feedback and 80 per cent of our customers are now regulars.”

Having met her British husband while he was travelling Asia, Linh moved to the UK in 2015.

She added: “I love living here, everybody is really friendly. The food is really different here, although you eat a lot of veg it is different, but I really love Sunday dinners with Yorkshire pudding!”

While Yorkshire gets a mention on the menu (lamb cutlets, sourced locally of course) it’s the more Thai and Vietnamese dishes that are the obvious choice.

Crunching numbers at her laptop, Linh says: “We’ve worked out we’ve sold 1,500 chicken green curries since we opened in November.”

And it sounds like there’ll be more where that came from.

Opening Times: Tuesday to Thursday 5.30pm to 9.30pm, Friday and Saturday 5.30pm to 10.30pm and closed on Sundays.

Favourite dishes: Chicken Green Curry - Courgette aubergine, fine bean bamboo shoot , basil and coconut milk. Weeping Tiger - hot, tangy grilled sirloin steak with black pepper sauce served with tamarind and chilli sauce.