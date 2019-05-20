Climate change emergency to be declared by Wakefield Council

Wakefield Council is set to pledge to become a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

Climate change protests have taken place across the UK this year.

The local authority is expected to declare a "climate change emergency" at its annual general meeting this week, following a motion put forward by the local authority's leader Peter Box.

Environmental protests have taken place across the UK and further afield this year as experts continue to warn that planet is heating up, and at risk of irredeemable damage.

Subject to a vote on the issue being passed on Thursday, the council has promised to help businesses and other organisations in the Wakefield district slash emissions over the next 11 years.

Coun Box's motion says: "The science is clear. Human caused climate change is real, it is happening and its effects are being felt right now.

The melting of polar ice caps will result in sea levels rising all over the world.

"Global temperatures have already increased by one degree celsius from pre-industrial levels. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has given us only 11 years to act urgently on climate change or face runaway global warming and climate breakdown.

"All governments (national, regional and local) have a duty to act to limit the negative impacts of global warming.

"Taking action to address many of the causes and impact of climate change will also have associated health, wellbeing and economic benefits both locally and worldwide."

The IPCC's report, which was published last October, said that limiting global warming to a 1.5 degree increase would make a huge difference when compared to a two degree rise.

Council leader Peter Box will put the motion forward on Thursday.

But the organisation warned that achieving this would "require rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society".