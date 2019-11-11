Clintons to close one in five of its high street stores

The gift and card retailer is also demanding rent cuts on 200 of its stores.

Chief executive Eddie Shepherd held a meeting with landlords on Friday last week and revealed the plan for store closures.

He also demanded rent cuts.

Creditors, including suppliers, are expected to vote on the proposals early next month.

Clintons currently employs 2,500 people.

The retailer has two stores in Wakefield in the Ridings Shopping Centre and Trinity Walk.

It also has shop on Market Place in Pontefract.