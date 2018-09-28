Closet Wakefield chef impresses in the kitchen and wins Come Dine With Me

He’s the closet chef whose culinary skills proved too hot to handle in the kitchen.

Billy Adcock, 61, emerged victorious in a West Yorkshire edition of Channel 4’s food-themed TV show, Come Dine With Me.

The dad-of-two, from Wakefield, wined and dined his fellow contestants in the final part of the week-long series, showcasing his cooking mastery at his home in Woodkirk, Tingley.

“I had always liked cooking and once I watched Gino [D’Acampo, celebrity chef] on TV and he was an inspiration to me,” the painter and decorator said.

“I applied for the show and the crews came to my house and did some filming. They said ‘you could actually win this’.

“I had a fantastic time and I was over the moon to win.”

His meal service in the finale - which proved to be the winning combination - a prawn-based starter, Guineafowl main and a tiramisu dessert. In a special twist for his dinner guests, Mr Adcock’s friend and Frank Sinatra impersonator and singer Phil Fryer, from Morley, surprised with a performance at the home.

Mr Adcock said: “He came and surprised everyone on the show. Two of the people actually thought he was the real Frank Sinatra.”

Mr Adcock appeared on the show from August 6-10.

His winning meal was:

Starter - King prawns with a chilli and garlic sauce, on a bed of pea shoots.

Main - Guineafowl with dauphinoise potatoes with carrots, peas, beans and asparagus.

Desert - ‘Billy’s Tiramisu, featuring brandy.